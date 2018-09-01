Bank of America Upgrades Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY) to “Buy”

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DTEGY. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.68.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

