Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stake in Cubic Co. (CUB)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 190,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Cubic were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cubic by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,175,613 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $265,569,000 after purchasing an additional 136,956 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cubic during the first quarter worth about $58,333,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cubic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 641,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Cubic by 13.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Cubic by 9.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 293,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cubic alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CUB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cubic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Cubic in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cubic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, insider David H. Buss sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $215,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Harrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $73,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cubic stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 12-month low of $41.55 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Cubic had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.85%.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services).

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cubic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cubic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.