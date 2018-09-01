Bank of Montreal to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (BMO)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Cormark increased their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Wednesday, August 29th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.84. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The bank reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS.

BMO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of Montreal to a “$78.97” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

BMO opened at $81.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $71.37 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a $0.7386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 45,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 427,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,200 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 121,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in Bank of Montreal by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 57,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,596,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers.

