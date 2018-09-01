Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.38 Million Position in Markel Co. (MKL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $60,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $161,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.74, for a total value of $216,748.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,904,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan I. Kirshner sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,085.92, for a total value of $108,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $25,790,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $1,710,608. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Markel stock opened at $1,208.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.04 and a beta of 0.96. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $995.30 and a 52-week high of $1,228.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $19.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.49 by $11.48. Markel had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MKL. Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,237.50.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Insurance, International Insurance, and Reinsurance. The U.S. Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal line, program, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as other insurance product lines, such as ocean marine, surety, CPI, and coverages.

