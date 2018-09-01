Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 226,489 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,456,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,489 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $57,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.84.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 123,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $3,101,979.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $113,150.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,243.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,426 shares of company stock worth $3,259,630 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STL stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $276.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 110.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

