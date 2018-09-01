Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2018 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report released on Tuesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of C$7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.89 billion.

Several other research firms have also commented on BNS. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$85.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$88.62.

BNS stock opened at C$75.53 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$73.91 and a 12 month high of C$85.50.

In related news, insider Michael D. Penner purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, with a total value of C$582,500.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

