Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Price Target Lowered to C$90.00 at TD Securities

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$87.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$81.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$88.62.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$75.53 on Wednesday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$73.91 and a 12-month high of C$85.50.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.89 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 32.97% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Michael D. Penner bought 10,000 shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$582,500.00.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

