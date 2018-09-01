Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (BOTJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Bank of the James Financial Group alerts:

BOTJ opened at $15.61 on Friday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.70 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.36.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

About Bank of the James Financial Group

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of the James Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.