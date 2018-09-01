Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sidoti upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Bassett Furniture Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

BSET stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.71 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.92. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 822,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,666,000 after purchasing an additional 111,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 738,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 105,599 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 265,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 40,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. It is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings (BHF) retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

