Bata (BTA) Market Capitalization Tops $239,044.00

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last seven days, Bata has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Bata coin can now be purchased for $0.0474 or 0.00000669 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Bata has a market capitalization of $239,044.00 and $560.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00897473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003008 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001502 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011597 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013993 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,043,857 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io. The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.