BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 1,262.5% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KHP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Aegis raised their price target on Alphabet Inc Class A from $1,350.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Alphabet Inc Class A in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet Inc Class A currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,307.23.

GOOGL opened at $1,231.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $919.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market cap of $867.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc Class A Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

