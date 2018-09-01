Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Press coverage about Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Beacon Roofing Supply earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 47.0204800916063 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

BECN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.27. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $35.04 and a 52-week high of $66.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 1.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Philip Knisely purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.14 per share, with a total value of $222,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost purchased 11,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,877.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,929.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 332,220 shares of company stock worth $12,914,005. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories.

