Bee Token Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week (BEE)

Bee Token (CURRENCY:BEE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Bee Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Bee Token has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $237.00 worth of Bee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bee Token has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00305501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00159736 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00036680 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011293 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Bee Token Profile

Bee Token launched on September 28th, 2017. Bee Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,010,750 tokens. The Reddit community for Bee Token is /r/beetoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bee Token’s official Twitter account is @thebeetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bee Token is medium.com/@thebeetoken. The official website for Bee Token is www.beetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Bee Token

Bee Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bee Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bee Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

