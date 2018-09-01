Beigene (BGNE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $200.00 price objective on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Beigene from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $177.53 on Thursday. Beigene has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $220.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.12) by ($0.80). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 75.19%. The company had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.52) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5279999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald W. Glazer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,736. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 5,814,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.00 per share, for a total transaction of $627,922,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,768 shares of company stock worth $2,299,757 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 5,558.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

