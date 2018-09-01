Bellway (BWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank

Bellway (LON:BWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a GBX 3,745 ($48.31) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 3,716 ($47.94). Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,760 ($48.50) price objective for the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,080 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, May 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,805.18 ($49.09).

LON:BWY opened at GBX 2,918 ($37.64) on Thursday. Bellway has a 52 week low of GBX 2,654 ($34.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,805 ($49.08).

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

