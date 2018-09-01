Nlight (LASR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Nlight from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nlight from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LASR traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,944. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.25 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Nlight will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $334,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $432,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $386,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $1,322,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $3,364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe.

