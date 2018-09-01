Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Berkshire Hills Bancorp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.1871322225709 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.07.

Shares of BHLB stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $121.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.23 million. sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, EVP Michael D. Carroll sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $63,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,082.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

