Best Buy (BBY) PT Raised to $76.00 at Deutsche Bank

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $65.00 price target on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 40.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.72%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Asheesh Saksena sold 18,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $1,368,423.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,709,353.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $84,341.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,252 shares of company stock worth $1,874,215. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 970,027 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $67,891,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 290.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 97.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 41.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 33.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 222,851 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,620,000 after buying an additional 56,122 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

