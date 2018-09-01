Best of the Best plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (BOTB)

Best of the Best plc (LON:BOTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BOTB opened at GBX 255 ($3.29) on Friday. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 210 ($2.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 440 ($5.68).

Get Best of the Best alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Best of the Best in a report on Wednesday, June 20th.

About Best of the Best

Best of the Best Plc engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. It operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airport terminals and at shopping centers. The company operates from seven airport sites and one shopping center site. It sells tickets to passing airport passengers, as well as serves online customers through the company's Website.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Best of the Best Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best of the Best and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.