Bezop (BEZ) One Day Volume Tops $225,313.00

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 36.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Bezop token can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000779 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, TOPBTC and IDEX. Bezop has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $225,313.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bezop has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013951 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00305946 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00156639 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00035707 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011179 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Bezop

Bezop’s genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,468,854 tokens. Bezop’s official website is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bezop’s official message board is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork.

Bezop Token Trading

Bezop can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, IDEX, CoinBene, Livecoin, HitBTC, LATOKEN and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezop should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

