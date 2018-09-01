BidaskClub Downgrades CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CASI opened at $6.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 26.01 and a current ratio of 26.01. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $8.89.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma and triple-negative breast cancer.

