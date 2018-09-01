BidaskClub Downgrades Daktronics (DAKT) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Daktronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get Daktronics alerts:

DAKT stock opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. Daktronics has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $343.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Daktronics had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,152,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,806,000 after acquiring an additional 242,810 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 299,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 495,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 116,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,847,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 31,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Daktronics Company Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.