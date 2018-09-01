BidaskClub Downgrades MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) to Sell

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $42.72 on Thursday. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,470,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,494,000 after buying an additional 3,116,632 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,575,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,223,000 after buying an additional 2,506,919 shares in the last quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 25,586,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,026,000 after buying an additional 2,114,548 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,910,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,328,000 after buying an additional 1,601,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OZ Management LP grew its position in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. OZ Management LP now owns 5,555,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,821,000 after buying an additional 1,283,783 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

