BidaskClub Lowers Southside Bancshares (SBSI) to Hold

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Friday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy F. Alexander sold 16,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $566,007.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 213.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 7,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 48.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

