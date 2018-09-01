BidaskClub Upgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Buy

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

CTXS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.21.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $114.02 on Friday. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $116.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $103.00 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.81, for a total value of $1,058,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 344,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,423,611.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

