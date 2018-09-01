BidaskClub Upgrades Paypal (PYPL) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paypal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point reissued a hold rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.32.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.33. 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,216. Paypal has a 52-week low of $59.63 and a 52-week high of $93.01. The stock has a market cap of $109.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Paypal’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Paypal will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 10,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $911,312.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,990.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $13,044,257. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Paypal by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paypal by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,212,000 after buying an additional 31,025 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Paypal by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,094,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,170,000 after buying an additional 336,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

