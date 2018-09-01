Bigblu Broadband PLC (BBB) Insider Michael Tobin Purchases 8,770 Shares

Bigblu Broadband PLC (LON:BBB) insider Michael Tobin bought 8,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £9,997.80 ($12,897.06).

Shares of LON BBB opened at GBX 111.50 ($1.44) on Friday.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bigblu Broadband in a research report on Thursday.

Bigblu Broadband Company Profile

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, the Nordics, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers rural, last-mile, and emergency communication services via satellite, wireless, and associated technologies; and fiber alternatives.

