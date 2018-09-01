Bitauto (BITA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BITA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bitauto from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Bitauto from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Bitauto from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bitauto from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, CLSA lowered shares of Bitauto from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.50.

Shares of BITA opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bitauto has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.80 million. Bitauto had a negative net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Bitauto will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 49,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,513 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitauto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,431,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 772.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 117,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bitauto by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 39,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.97% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

