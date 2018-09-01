BitCoal (COAL) Trading 11% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 11% higher against the dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $28,658.00 and $73.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.01720858 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012077 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00009302 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000712 BTC.

UltraNote Coin (XUN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001610 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.