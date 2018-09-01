BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a $63.80 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.58.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $75.70 on Tuesday. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.15. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $287.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. BJ’s Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $200,488.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,303 shares in the company, valued at $321,305.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Puchner sold 3,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $244,695.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,480 shares in the company, valued at $280,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,311 shares of company stock worth $10,531,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,165 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,413,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,884,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,702,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 12, 2018, the company owned and operated 200 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

