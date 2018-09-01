Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BKCC. BidaskClub upgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.42.

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $6.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $443.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $7.57.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.87 million. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 98.63%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 39.1% in the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 319,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 110.2% in the first quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 344,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 180,738 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 1.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,346,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 43.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is an externally-managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through its debt and equity investments. The Company provides middle-market companies with a range of financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities.

