BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $479.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $408.62 and a fifty-two week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.24 EPS. analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $3.13 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.97%.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $467.92 per share, with a total value of $467,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,526,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on BlackRock from $570.00 to $561.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $594.25.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

