BlackRock Inc. Has $954 Million Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,631,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,572 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.10% of East West Bancorp worth $953,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,036,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $547,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 132,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Molly Campbell sold 356 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $25,048.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,375.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominic Ng sold 5,771 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $411,299.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,307,118.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,291 shares of company stock worth $4,071,155 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.77.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $73.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $389.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, business executives, professionals, and other individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

