BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,826,284 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,534,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,826,284 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.77% of Mcdonald’s worth $8,231,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,387,448 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $530,779,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,987,554 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $468,120,000 after purchasing an additional 33,887 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,834,391 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $444,121,000 after purchasing an additional 116,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD opened at $162.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.24, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 133.89% and a net margin of 25.26%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine lowered Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 25th. Nomura raised Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.57.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

