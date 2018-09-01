BlockPay (BLOCKPAY) Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges

BlockPay (CURRENCY:BLOCKPAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One BlockPay token can now be purchased for about $0.0477 or 0.00000737 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BlockPay has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. BlockPay has a total market cap of $259,179.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of BlockPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000363 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00303290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00160230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000250 BTC.

AurumCoin (AU) traded 5,749.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,786.33 or 0.25300000 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036500 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011198 BTC.

BlockPay Token Profile

BlockPay was first traded on September 5th, 2016. BlockPay’s total supply is 98,928,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,300 tokens. BlockPay’s official Twitter account is @blockpay_ch and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockPay is blockpay.ch.

Buying and Selling BlockPay

BlockPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

