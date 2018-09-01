Bloom Energy (BE) and GrafTech International (EAF) Financial Comparison

Bloom Energy (NYSE: EAF) and GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bloom Energy and GrafTech International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 2 3 3 0 2.13 GrafTech International 0 0 7 0 3.00

Bloom Energy currently has a consensus price target of $25.71, indicating a potential downside of 14.14%. GrafTech International has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 43.94%. Given GrafTech International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GrafTech International is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and GrafTech International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International 38.52% -1,837.51% 35.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bloom Energy and GrafTech International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GrafTech International $550.77 million 10.14 $7.98 million N/A N/A

GrafTech International has higher revenue and earnings than Bloom Energy.

Dividends

GrafTech International pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Bloom Energy does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of GrafTech International shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GrafTech International beats Bloom Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in September 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells synthetic and natural graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which are components of the conductive power systems used to produce steel and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes. The company sells its products primarily through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Independence, Ohio. GrafTech International Ltd. is a subsidiary of BCP IV GrafTech Holdings LP.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.