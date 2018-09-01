BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Gartner (IT)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) in a report issued on Friday morning. They currently have a $161.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Gartner from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a $140.13 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Gartner and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.09.

NYSE:IT opened at $149.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Gartner has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $149.97.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.98 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $560,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,369,762.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $961,395.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,524.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock worth $8,193,841 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 11.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the first quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

