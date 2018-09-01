BNP Paribas Analysts Give Exxon Mobil (XOM) a $85.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas set a $85.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XOM. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.11.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $80.17 on Tuesday. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $72.15 and a one year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $340.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 91.36%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 36,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 93,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Watch Point Trust Co increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 26,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Advisors LTD. now owns 47,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.