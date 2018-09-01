Bojangles (BOJA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bojangles from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Shares of BOJA opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $532.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37. Bojangles has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $140.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.34 million. Bojangles had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. equities analysts predict that Bojangles will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bojangles during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bojangles during the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bojangles by 27.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

