Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Shares Bought by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 116.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,058,000 after purchasing an additional 181,931 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Booking by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,806,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Booking by 21.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,202,000 after acquiring an additional 23,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,030.98, for a total transaction of $599,139.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking stock opened at $1,951.55 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,630.56 and a one year high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $20.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $17.34 by $3.33. Booking had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $24.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,050.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,175.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,240.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,222.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,154.45.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

