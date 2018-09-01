Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD) Insider Sells $1,097,316.00 in Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $1,097,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,863.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marianne Boyd Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 2,907 shares of Boyd Gaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $107,588.07.

Shares of BYD opened at $36.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $40.44.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $616.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2,976.2% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102,351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.9% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BYD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $42.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned and operated 24 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1,358,856 square feet of casino space, 30,267 slot machines, 632 table games, and 9,372 hotel rooms located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi.

