Brady Corp (BRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $298.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) will report sales of $298.77 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brady’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $305.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $290.20 million. Brady reported sales of $289.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Brady will report full year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Brady.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th.

Brady stock opened at $40.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Brady has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $40.90.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $79,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,998.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 13,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $546,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,631,496.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,457 shares of company stock worth $1,139,225 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

