Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) EVP John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. Acquires 1,000 Shares

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) EVP John Martin Mccaffery, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.45 per share, for a total transaction of $34,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $985,338.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

BDGE stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Get Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 21.9% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BDGE shares. TheStreet cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.17.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.