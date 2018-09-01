Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDGE shares. BidaskClub raised Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

Bridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 22,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,897. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $687.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.79. Bridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.80 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.35 million during the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.39%.

In other news, Director Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $178,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,256,550.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Santacroce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,595 shares of company stock valued at $791,154 and have sold 19,926 shares valued at $705,157. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 21.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 50,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

