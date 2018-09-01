Brink’s (BCO) Receives $102.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

In other Brink’s news, insider Amit Zukerman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total transaction of $397,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael F. Beech sold 4,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $363,848.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $2,209,580. 2.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCO stock traded down $1.40 on Monday, hitting $75.10. The stock had a trading volume of 410,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.75 million. Brink’s had a positive return on equity of 46.24% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. research analysts predict that Brink’s will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

