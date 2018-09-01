BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $8.62 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,319 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,925,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 391.5% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $129.87 and a one year high of $183.90.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $154.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Sandler O’Neill set a $150.00 price objective on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.25.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, and Protection segments. The Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors.

