BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 765,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,883 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $42,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,913,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,193,296,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517,623 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,678,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,423,000 after acquiring an additional 468,740 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,283,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,713,000 after acquiring an additional 172,417 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,491,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,881,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,130,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,907,000 after acquiring an additional 320,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.02. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $70.05.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.11.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in various therapeutic classes, such as oncology; cardiovascular; immunoscience; and virology, including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection.

