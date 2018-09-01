BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 16,272 Shares of McKesson Co. (MCK)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCK. James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 141.6% in the 2nd quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCK opened at $128.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $122.63 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.01. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 25.19%. The firm had revenue of $52.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 10.78%.

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $160.00 to $2.86 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Standpoint Research raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of McKesson from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.30.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

