BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 23,324 Shares of Amphenol Co. (APH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 23,324 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 61,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 8,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,744 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

In other news, VP William J. Doherty sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $1,815,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 640,213 shares of company stock valued at $60,480,618 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $94.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $79.08 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.