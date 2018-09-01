Broadcom Inc (AVGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) to report earnings of $4.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Broadcom’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.87. Broadcom posted earnings per share of $4.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadcom will report full year earnings of $20.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.72 to $20.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $20.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.75 to $21.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadcom.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 56.32%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 EPS.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Broadcom from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.87.

AVGO traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $219.03. 2,654,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,058,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.29. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $285.68.

In other Broadcom news, insider Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.69, for a total transaction of $5,393,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Ingram sold 10,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $2,863,292.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,604 shares of company stock worth $31,572,092 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $781,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,357,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $5,876,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadcom (AVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.